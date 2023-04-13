wrestling / News
Pat McAfee Posts Behind-The-Scenes Footage of Wrestlemania Return
Earlier this month, Pat McAfee made a surprise appearance at Wrestlemania, defeating The Miz in an impromptu match. In a post on Twitter, McAfee shared behind-the-scenes footage from his return, which was kept secret until he made his appearance.
He wrote: “Good morning beautiful people. A few weeks ago I was offered the opportunity of a lifetime with the @WWE.. and NOBODY was allowed to know a thing about it. Here’s a full @EvanFoxy Flick of the Behind The Scenes from the day…”
Good morning beautiful people..
A few weeks ago.. I was offered the opportunity of a lifetime with the @WWE.. and NOBODY was allowed to know a thing about it.
Here's a full @EvanFoxy Flick of the Behind The Scenes from the day…#WrestleMania #TBT pic.twitter.com/QmnCY3dAsB
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) April 13, 2023
