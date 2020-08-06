Pat McAfee Punts Adam Cole After Brawl to Close NXT (Video)

Pat McAfee and Adam Cole’s tension boiled over into a full-scale brawl on this week’s NXT, which ended with McAfee laying Cole out. On tonight’s show, McAfee was on commentary for the main event which saw NXT Tag Team Champions Marcel Barthel and Fabian Aichner beat Kyle O’Reilly and Bobby Fish of the Undisputed Era. The match saw McAfee take shots at Cole, which ultimately saw Cole confront McAfee and throw water at him. McAfee and Cole ended up in a pull-apart brawl which ended with McAfee punting Cole in the head before being asked to leave.

The angle also saw Beth Phoenix leave the commentary area due to McAfee earlier, and she posted to Twitter to comment on it saying, “The truth is, there is a lot that Pat said behind the scenes too, that I choose not to repeat. I’d heard enough. [McAfee] was disparaging toward [Cole] on a level that was unprofessional. Pat shaming Cole in such a way is not acceptable. Shame on you Pat.”

You can see video below from the segment, as well as a tweet by McAfee in which he says:

“How much was I supposed to take from this beta who is a MANIAC? Blows up on my show, breaks s**t, pushes Ty. Then..I take time out of MY HONEYMOON, so we can hug it out. Then he LOSES HIS MIND AGAIN.. assaults me w/ a bottle & I’M THE 1 THAT GETS KICKED OUT? How’s that fair?”

