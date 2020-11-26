WWE News: Pat McAfee Reacts to Pete Dunne’s NXT Victory, This Weekend’s Indie Additions to Network

Pat McAfee was feeling in the mood to brag after Pete Dunne gave the Kings of NXT the advantage in their upcoming WarGames match against the Undisputed Era. On last night’s show, Dunne defeated Kyle O’Reilly in a match that saw a masked man that appeared to be McAfee interfere. McAfee posted to Twitter denying that it was him but praised the man as well as Dunne, writing in a series of posts:

“That was absolutely definitely not I on #WWENXT… w/ that being said, big thanks to whatever freak athlete went out there & did the right thing by knocki’ ol’ cauliflower off that ladder THAT A BOY @PeteDunneYxB, we’re basically GUARANTEED to win WARGAMES now” “YOU’RE DAMN RIGHTTT That masked man just might be the best athlete I’ve ever seent.. Wish he would’ve taken off his mask. That’s a shame.. anyways HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO EVERYBODY BUT THE #UE #WWENXT #PATisNXT” “WHOA WHOA WHOA…where’s the holiday spirit @AdamColePro?? This morning I wake up wildly thankful for.. Family, friends, being alive, and DEFINITELY that incredibly fair ladder match last night that saw THE GUY @PeteDunneYxB bring home THE DUB Wish I could’ve been there”

Also below are more related tweets from McAfee, and a post-show video of a furious NXT General Manager William Regal demanding answers from Dunne and NXT Tag Team Champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch.

That was absolutely definitely not I on #WWENXT… w/ that being said, big thanks to whatever freak athlete went out there & did the right thing by knockin ol’ cauliflower off that ladder 🗣🗣 THAT A BOY @PeteDunneYxB, we’re basically GUARANTEED to win WARGAMES now pic.twitter.com/ZEVfl59Ban — Pat McAFLEET (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 26, 2020

YOU’RE DAMN RIGHTTT That masked man just might be the best athlete I’ve ever seent.. Wish he would’ve taken off his mask. That’s a shame.. anyways HAPPY THANKSGIVING TO EVERYBODY BUT THE #UE 😂😂😂#WWENXT #PATisNXT https://t.co/iIZ8O7hS3c — Pat McAFLEET (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 26, 2020

WHOA WHOA WHOA…where’s the holiday spirit @AdamColePro?? This morning I wake up wildly thankful for.. Family, friends, being alive, and DEFINITELY that incredibly fair ladder match last night that saw THE GUY @PeteDunneYxB bring home THE DUB Wish I could’ve been there 😂😂 https://t.co/q6m5ELiGLO — Pat McAFLEET (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 26, 2020

– WWE has announced this weekend’s indie shows that will be added to the WWE Network. The following shows will be added to the VOD section Saturday at noon ET:

* Best of PROGRESS Wrestling: The Best of NXT In PROGRESS, Volume 2

* EVOLVE 136

* ICW Fight Club 147

* wXw Catch Grand Prix #2