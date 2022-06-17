Pat McAfee Reacts To Vince McMahon Stepping Down As WWE CEO, His Appearance On Smackdown Tonight

As previously reported, Vince McMahon has stepped down as the CEO and Chairman of WWE, with Stephanie McMahon set to take over both roles. In the latest episode of the The Pat McAfee Show (via Fightful), Pat McAfee reacted to the news and said that no one knew that Vince was going to appear on Smackdown tonight before WWE announced it.

He said: “Some massive news came out from WWE this morning. I addressed the early headlines yesterday about me having no idea about any of this coming or happening or ever taking place. This morning, Stephanie McMahon is now Interim CEO and Interim Chairwoman. Tonight on SmackDown, Vince McMahon, Mr. McMahon will be appearing. This is going to be a wild…I have no idea what’s happening when I fly into Minneapolis, Minnesota this afternoon. I have Charles Barkley here to start the day and then I’m headed to Minnesota with, obviously, a company that has been around for a very long time and I’ve been a fan of for basically my entire life, and it’s in one of the biggest, most crucial times in history. I’m going to be right there. My life is a glitch in the simulation, I understand that. Just like everybody else, I have no idea what’s happening tonight. I’ve sent out a couple of texts with the tweet from WWE saying Mr. McMahon will appear and I’m like, ‘How is this going in?’ The response I got was, ‘Nobody knew this was happening.’ What a night.“