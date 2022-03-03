Pat McAfee Receives WWE WrestleMania 38 Match Offer From Vince McMahon

– During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show today, WWE Chairman Vince McMahon announced that WWE Smackdown broadcaster Pat McAfee will have a match next month at WrestleMania 38 after offering him a slot on the premium WWE live event. You can see WWE’s announcement and a clip of McMahon offering McAfee a matchup on the show below.

McMahon initially offered the matchup to McAfee, saying he wanted the former NFL player in a matchup at WrestleMania. He stated:

“I want to offer you something. And that’s where you normally are. I know you love what we do, and you’re a part of the team, big time and people in the organization really enjoy you. And fans all over the world really enjoy you being you, you know. And I know you can’t find anyone — I can’t imagine, back in the day, Bob Costas standing up on a desk and dancing. But you’re you, and that’s why it works. So with that, I’d like to offer you an opportunity to actually wrestle at WrestleMania. In the ring. It would be different, though, when you played for the Colts. It’d be the difference of like, OK, you’re the punter. But now, in the ring, you’re going to be a linebacker.”

Pat McAfee appeared to accept the offer from McMahon, saying, “It’d be a dream!” He added the following:

“By the way, there’s been a lot of chatter on the internet about me getting back into the ring and wrestling at WrestleMania. And I’ve had so many torn, conflicted feelings because you know, I’m out of shape. I’m out of shape. There’s a lot of vitamins that go into these lungs, Vince, and like the things coming up. But WrestleMania is something I’ve obviously stolen from you. By the way, back in the day, we’d go to whoever had the black box and steal WrestleMania. So, I’m sorry about that. I probably owe you like $78.99 or something like that for that whole thing, But obviously, it is the standard. I’d love to. It’d be an absolute honor.”

McMahon didn’t indicate who McAfee will be facing at the event. He stated, “I’ll see you in the ring. We’ll find some worthy opponent for ya. We want you in the ring.”

As previously noted, it’s been rumored that Vince McMahon will have a “match” in some capacity with McAfee at WrestleMania 38. WWE has not yet revealed McAfee’s opponent or what night the matchup will take place.

WrestleMania 38 will take place over two nights on April 2-3. The event will be held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.

BREAKING: Per @VinceMcMahon on the @PatMcAfeeShow, Pat McAfee will have a match at #WrestleMania 38! — WWE (@WWE) March 3, 2022