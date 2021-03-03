Pat McAfee Responds to Cody Rhodes Saying He’s Been Trying to Get a Job At AEW

Cody Rhodes’ joked during today’s AEW media call about Pat McAfee trying to get a job there, and McAfee has taken to Twitter to react. During the media briefing, Rhodes was asked about Shaq’s comments recently that their mixed tag match would be the greatest celebrity match ever, which led into a back and forth between McAfee and Miro about McAfee’s status as a celebrity.

While talking about those comments, Rhodes said that it was weird seeing McAfee’s comments, noting, “I’m pretty sure Pat’s trying to get a job at AEW like every other day, but that’s another conversation. On his show today, McAfee denied Cody’s claim, saying:

“Cody Rhodes just said I’ve been trying to get employed by the AEW or whatever, every other day? So I’d like that to be known, that is not true, okay? I’ve actually talked about retirement here more than I’ve ever contemplated going to AEW. I have been having a little bit of a spat here though, with a couple of AEW — not a couple. But Rusev, old friend of ours, now Miro, kind of came after us and we kind of flipped the script on him a little bit. And Shaq, obviously, and I do have to watch that match tonight but aside from that, I am not. I’d just like that to be very clear.”