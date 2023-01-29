wrestling / News
Pat McAfee Returns At WWE Royal Rumble
January 28, 2023 | Posted by
After several months away to focus on his ESPN College Gameday job, Pat McAfee returned to WWE tonight at the Royal Rumble. McAfee came out before the Men’s Royal Rumble match to call the action with Corey Graves and Michael Cole.
You can follow along with our live coverage of the Royal Rumble here.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes on NXT Superstars Brought in For WWE Royal Rumble (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)
- Bayley Addresses Controversy Over WWE Raw XXX Cage Match Segment, Was Happy With How Segment Played Out
- Backstage Notes On Who Is In Town For WWE Royal Rumble
- Update on Which Women Will Not Be in WWE Royal Rumble Match (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)