wrestling / News

Pat McAfee Returns At WWE Royal Rumble

January 28, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Royal Rumble Pat McAfee Image Credit: WWE

After several months away to focus on his ESPN College Gameday job, Pat McAfee returned to WWE tonight at the Royal Rumble. McAfee came out before the Men’s Royal Rumble match to call the action with Corey Graves and Michael Cole.

You can follow along with our live coverage of the Royal Rumble here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Pat McAfee, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading