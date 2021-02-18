wrestling / News
Pat McAfee Returns to NXT TV With Vignette Gloating Over Adam Cole’s Betrayal
February 17, 2021 | Posted by
Pat McAfee made his first appearance on NXT since Takeover: WarGames so he could brag that he was right about Adam Cole. Tonight’s episode of NXT featured a vignette from McAfee on plane as he talked about how he’s said for months that Cole was not to be trusted, demanding apologies from the Internet though the hashtag #PatWasRight.
McAfee was last seen on NXT at WarGames, where the Kings of NXT lost to the Undisputed Era.
.@PatMcAfeeShow has a little message for the "Internet Wrestling Community" …#WWENXT #PatWasRight pic.twitter.com/xiotHGSClE
— WWE (@WWE) February 18, 2021
