wrestling / News
Pat McAfee Returns To Call WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event
December 14, 2024 | Posted by
After several months away to focus on his ESPN College Gameday job, Pat McAfee returned to WWE tonight at Saturday Night’s Main Event. He will call the action along with Michael Cole. Joe Tessitore and Jesse Ventura opened the show, and it was noted that Ventura will call the main event.
