wrestling / News

Pat McAfee Returns To Call WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event

December 14, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Pat McAfee WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Image Credit: WWE

After several months away to focus on his ESPN College Gameday job, Pat McAfee returned to WWE tonight at Saturday Night’s Main Event. He will call the action along with Michael Cole. Joe Tessitore and Jesse Ventura opened the show, and it was noted that Ventura will call the main event.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Pat McAfee, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading