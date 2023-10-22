– In a recent statement shared on his X account, WWE veteran and former NFL player Pat McAfee revealed that he hasn’t re-signed a new contract for ESPN’s College GameDay. McAfee’s wrote his statement in response to a recent poll by The Athletic where approximately 49% of their readers stated they weren’t fans of McAfee’s work on the broadcast, while 30.1% did enjoy his work. You can read McAfee’s statement below:

This has been brought to my attention more than a few times over the last few days.. I’ve never been friends with a human that reads The Athletic so I’m not 100% sure what style of human these 3100 folks are but..

HUGE Shahtaht to the 30%.. hell yeah.

To the 49%, I have some great news.. I have heard you all very loud and clear since the beginning of my stint with GameDay. It’s one of the biggest reasons why I have not resigned a contract with the legendary show. I’m not right for some crowds and the “distinguished” College Football folks are definitely one of those.

Excited to enjoy the rest of this year, that’s shaping up to be a GREAT one, and then see what the future holds.

It’s been an absolute blast and an honor to be at that desk and to work with the fine folks of that family… it’s also been really fun to work 7 days a week for the last 2 football seasons. Nice reminder that I’m still a fucking DAWG.

The dumbest life of all time shall roll on.. Let’s have a great NFL Sunday.

Cheers