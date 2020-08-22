wrestling / News
Pat McAfee Reveals His Game Plan for Adam Cole at TakeOver
August 22, 2020 | Posted by
– TMZ Sports recently spoke with Pat McAfee this week on his upcoming match against Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver: XXX. You can check out that video below.
Speaking on his game plan for the match, McAfee said, “I’m going in there hoping to kick his ass pretty quick!” He added on the match, “My entire life. I always thought that I was born for the professional wrestling world.”
Pat McAfee continued, “I’m getting an opportunity to put up or shut up. And, I’m excited to see how it goes.”
He will face Adam Cole later today at TakeOver. The event will be held at Full Sail Live and be streamed live on the WWE Network.
