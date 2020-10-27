Pat McAfee Reveals He Paid Off Ridge Holland to Attack Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver 31

– It appears the feud between Pat McAfee and Undisputed Era is far from over. Responding to a user on Twitter on Monday, Pat McAfee released a video on his account, where he claimed he was the one who hired Ridge Holland to attack Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver 31. He also added that he was one who bought the Mercedes for Holland that was recently seen on NXT.

McAfee then went on to explain that he hooked up with Oney Lorcan after he took out Holland to target Undisputed Era. He added in the caption in his tweet, “Who do you think bought that Mercedes? Whatever’s left of the Undisputed Era and whoever else from #WWENXT that wants some can come get some at #HalloweenHavoc on Wednesday if they got a problem with it. Remember.. We’re the greatest. You suck. Cheers.”

You can view McAfee’s video and tweet below.