Pat McAfee on His Role as a WWE Announcer: ‘An Absolute Honor’

– After WWE recently showcased the Top 10 craziest announcer reactions of the year, WWE broadcaster Pat McAfee posted on his X account on how honored he is to be working in WWE as an announcer as his job. You can view his comments below.

Pat McAfee wrote, “An absolute honor to be allowed to do this as a ‘job’ @MichaelCole & @WWEGraves are staples of a global entertainment company.. and every once in a while (in the grand scheme of WWE) I get to wear a headset next to them… & then you add in @SnoopDogg at Mania?? #DumbestLifeOfAllTime”