Pat McAfee Says Goodbye To Fans After WWE Raw

Following Monday’s WWE Raw, Pat McAfee said farewell to the fans in attendance, which WWE released footage of (per Fightful) as he addressed the live crowd.

McAfee is slated to take time off from his WWE announcing duties and return in January after the college football season is over.

“Before I get started, is there any way you can make some noise for the greatest on the mic in every city we go, Samantha Irvin? It is an honor to be in the home of the Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers. Sunrise has been magical, and tonight will actually be my last Raw for about four months or so. It’s all good. I can’t thank you enough for making this incredible night even better than it could ever fathom to be. I want to say some thank yous. Can you all help me out? So when I say, ‘I just want to say,’ will you guys say, ‘Thank you’? I just want to say [crowd says thank you.’ To the ring crew that sets up this place every single night for everybody to enjoy the show, I just want to say [thank you]. To the people in the truck in the back that cut all the cameras here, across the world, I just want to say [thank you]. To the makeup crew that helps me look presentable on television and everybody else, I just want to say [thank you]. To the superstars in the back that lay their life on the line for the good of our entertainment and for being so welcoming to me in all of my dumbassness, I just want to say [thank you]. To the people on Gorilla, with their big-ass brains, who have shaped this industry for decades and decades, for being so incredibly kind to me, I just want to say [thank you]. To the TVL boys, the TV locker room, thank you for being so nice, hanging out, sharing some gummies, maybe some combos, I just want to say [thank you]. To Michael Cole, you’re the greatest of all time. Thank you for making me look much better and smarter than I’ll ever be. Working alongside you has been a dream come true. I’ve been watching you on TV since before I was born, you old bastard. You’re only getting better. I just want to say [thank you]. To the WWE Universe, you all are the best. I just want to say [thank you]. I’ll see you in January. I love you. Goodbye, ” McAfee said.