Pat McAfee Says He Won’t be Going to Saudi Arabia for WWE Crown Jewel 2021

– Speaking on today’s episode of his online podcast (h/t Fightful), WWE SmackDown broadcaster Pat McAfee revealed that he won’t be joining WWE for the company’s next trip to Saudi Arabia this month for Crown Jewel 2021. McAfee noted that he wasn’t “invited” for this month’s event.

Pat McAfee was asked if he’d be going to the event and responded, “Nope.” He continued, “They’re heading over there. I wasn’t invited. Good luck. I’m not supposed to be part of that, I’m happy I’m not going or whatever. The show, everyone says it’s insane over there. It’s awesome. Until they get stuck there and then I gotta call Buffalo SmackDown.”

WWE Crown Jewel 2021 is scheduled for October 21 at the Mohammed Abdu Arena on the Boulevard in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.