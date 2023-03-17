Pat McAfee Says He’s Not Done With Wrestling, Still Has ‘Massive’ Plans

As previously reported, Wade Barrett noted in an interview that he will remain on Smackdown for the foreseeable future. This led some to question the status of Pat McAfee in WWE, as Barrett was a replacement for him as a commentator. In a post on Twitter, McAfee commented on his future in wrestling.

He wrote: “A lot of wrestling chatter about me right now. I think about wrestling every day. That dream isn’t done. My business is currently rather active and exigent…+ baby on the way…timing is everything. I still have MASSIVE plans for my journey to the WWE HOF someday. Believe that.”