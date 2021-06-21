Pat McAfee Says He’s Thankful For the Opportunity He’s Had In WWE

In a series of posts on Twitter, Pat McAfee expressed his gratitude for the opportunities he’s received in WWE, as well as explained what a ‘piss missile’ was.

He wrote: “Flyin home from #HIAC.. Just took a SICK portrait selfie. Thanks for all of the love for Cole & I on here tonight.. The IWC was, understandably, a bit fickle about my arrival in this world. I’m very thankful for the opportunity to do my thing at this level. It’s wild to me too.”

When a fan asked about the term he used during Hell in a Cell, he replied: “I seent there was some reaction to that.. a piss missile is when you absolutely bomb something.. A punt, a homerun, a great throw, anything like that. Cesaro hit that thang CLEAN.”

Finally, another fan called him the worst commentator in WWE history. He said: ““I was trending today because people were saying I was ‘great’ so.. I don’t know what to believe anymore. I’m happy this is the REAL Nate tho.. if this was some fake ass Nate we’d never be split on opinions here.. but REAL Nate stepped up and got to the bottom of it..Thanks Cheech.”

Flyin home from #HIAC.. Just took a SICK portrait selfie. Thanks for all of the love for Cole & I on here tonight.. The IWC was, understandably, a bit fickle about my arrival in this world. I’m very thankful for the opportunity to do my thing at this level. It’s wild to me too. pic.twitter.com/RjErpxxwTu — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 21, 2021

I seent there was some reaction to that.. a piss missile is when you absolutely bomb something.. A punt, a homerun, a great throw, anything like that. Cesaro hit that thang CLEAN — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 21, 2021