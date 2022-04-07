Pat McAfee Says Steve Austin’s WrestleMania 38 Match Was a Surprise To Everybody

Pat McAfee says that Steve Austin’s match at WrestleMania 38 with Kevin Owens was a surprise to everyone backstage. McAfee discussed his WrestleMania experience on his show earlier this week and talked about Austin and Owens’ KO Show segment turning into a match; you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the Steve Austin vs. Kevin Owens match: “There was a time, maybe over the weekend, on Saturday where Steve had the KO Show that then turned into a match, which none of us knew was going to happen. It’s his last match ever.”

On Austin vs. Owens being a surprise: “All of us, I believe all of us were. I just assumed it would be some sort of fight or whatever. I didn’t know what was going to happen there. But he was working on coming out or whatever and we’re in a different era now of the WWE than we were then. So I got to watch this dude’s entrance with an empty stadium or whatever, you know? He goes right to that top rope f**king both fingers straight up in the air, right? Straight up in the air, both fingers like this. The old ‘ahhh.’

“He’s doing his whole thing and then I see three producers run over and they’re like ‘Can’t do that. Can’t do that.’ So he goes to the next one and he does it again. ‘Can’t do that.’ He was like ‘alright.’ So he just put his fists up or whatever. So then, as I was watching him, I was wondering ‘There is no way he keeps that middle finger down.’ Like the middle finger from Steve Austin is coming at some point. Last night he had a couple where he f**king slipped up.”

On Austin doing the middle fingers: “I wasn’t a big middle finger guy. My brother was a big middle finger guy. I was more of a crotch chop guy. Yeah, I was a big crotch chop guy. I think they (WWE) heard all those stories and they’re like ‘well, we can’t be doing this. We can’t be this.’ So I think that was the change and then, obviously, the business goes in an incredible way, and then they’re just kind of stuck with it. But there’s a couple of us, and by us, I should not be saying that. But it’s hard for me not, if I’m in the middle of a fight with someone not to be like ‘hey, f**k you. How about that?’ And it’s hard not to do that.”