Pat McAfee Says What Is Being Alleged Against Vince McMahon Is ‘Terrible’

– During today’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, WWE SmackDown broadcaster Pat McAfee discussed the ongoing Vince McMahon story that broke yesterday from The Wall Street Journal. The story alleges that McMahon paid a former WWE employee $3 million to not speak about their sexual relationship.

McAfee shared his thoughts on the matter, and he noted that he’s excited to hear the chatter when he reports to SmackDown for his broadcast work tomorrow. Below are some highlights of McAfee’s comments (via Fightful):

McAfee’s response to the news: “Yesterday, the WWE, I know less than everybody else. This is just me, I don’t know s*** about f***. I go in, do my thing, say hello to everybody, I’m out. I’m in, maybe the most awesome situation in the history of WWE for anybody. I’m a lifelong fan of the company, but I’m not part of anything. I’m part of no groups, I have no locker room. I literally bounce around, do my thing, and I’m out. It’s designed to be that way, I think Michael Cole and everyone have set it up to be that way. ‘This is the best way for this to happen, let’s keep him out of everything. He comes in and does his thing.’ I’m very fortunate, lucky, and I love that job. Outside looking in, it’s like, [makes a curious face]. After watching Succession, anytime a board is trying to do something, it’s hard not to be like, ‘woah, woah, woah.’ Yesterday, on the Internet, there was a lot of ‘who is, what is.’ I’m going there tomorrow. I’m excited to hear the chatter. Obviously, what is being alleged is not fantastic at all, it’s terrible. There will be full investigations.”

McAfee on how he views this like Succession and why everything is coming out now: “Succession has ruined my life. It’s completely ruined my life. Yesterday, when this hits the internet out of nowhere, I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ It’s hard not to start piecing things together and be like, ‘You could see how that person would want…then that…if that was happening…how does this not come out?’ I’m watching along with everybody else. That came out of nowhere. What will happen? There are going to be a lot of investigations. There will be investigations about the investigations and those investigations will contradict other investigations. Will you ever get the truth? No, hopefully, we get part of it though. That’s what everyone is hoping for. There were like six people at the WWE trending #1 yesterday. Out of nowhere. You open the trends and all the tweets are…’Oh, this person obviously did….did you hear this story from this person?’ For a good 9-10 hours, it was just, ‘holy shit, I’m learning a lot about a lot of things.’ What’s real, what isnt? Who knows. Hopefully, I’ll find out at some point. Hopefully, we all will. Who knows how that whole thing will go. It sounds incredibly problematic.”

At WrestleMania 38: Night 2 last April, Pat McAfee faced Vince McMahon in a singles match after McAfee beat Austin Theory. McMahon won their match via pinfall.