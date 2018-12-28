Quantcast

 

WWE News: Pat McAfee Says WWE Offered Him a Deal, Goldust Fight Steve Austin 25 Years Ago In WCW, Austin Taking a Podcasting Hiatus

December 28, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Pat McAfee

– Pat McAfee announced in a new Youtube video that he has been offered a multiyear deal with WWE. McAfee has done NXT pre-show panels in the past.

– Steve Austin mentioned the show will be going on hiatus from his podcast for a while beginning next week. They will be replaying old episodes until he returns.

– WWE Network shared a clip of Steve Austin taking on Goldust back in WCW 25 years ago yesterday at Starrcade of 1993.

