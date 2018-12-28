wrestling / News
WWE News: Pat McAfee Says WWE Offered Him a Deal, Goldust Fight Steve Austin 25 Years Ago In WCW, Austin Taking a Podcasting Hiatus
December 28, 2018 | Posted by
– Pat McAfee announced in a new Youtube video that he has been offered a multiyear deal with WWE. McAfee has done NXT pre-show panels in the past.
– Steve Austin mentioned the show will be going on hiatus from his podcast for a while beginning next week. They will be replaying old episodes until he returns.
– WWE Network shared a clip of Steve Austin taking on Goldust back in WCW 25 years ago yesterday at Starrcade of 1993.
ON THIS DAY: 25 years ago at #WCWStarrcade, @Goldust went toe-to-toe with @steveaustinBSR! https://t.co/9VlHX9KTRP pic.twitter.com/fmMPu3TThX
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) December 27, 2018