wrestling / News
Pat McAfee Set For This Week’s After the Bell
August 26, 2020 | Posted by
Coming off the heels of his NXT Takeover match with Adam Cole, WWE has announced that Pat McAfee will be the guest on this week’s After the Bell with Corey Graves podcast.
Just days after battling Adam Cole in an intense match at NXT TakeOver XXX, Indianapolis Colts punter-turned-broadcaster-turned-NXT competitor Pat McAfee joins WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, available wherever you get your podcasts.
In an in-depth episode, McAfee reveals what he truly thinks of Cole in light of their clash this past Saturday, why he plays checkers (not chess) in life and which former WWE Champion he would consider locking up with in the future.
More Trending Stories
- Ryback On How Triple H Told Him John Cena Is Last Marquee Name WWE Will Ever Have, Predicts AEW Will Surpass WWE In TV Ratings Within 18 Months
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Why He Didn’t Like The Fiend – Vince McMahon Segment on Smackdown, His Advice For Kevin Dunn, His Thoughts on ThunderDome
- Booker T Discusses If Renee Young Will Make It Into The WWE Hall of Fame, How She’s Bigger Than A Backstage Interviewer
- WWE Lease Agreement With Amway Center Reveals New PPV Date, How Much WWE Is Paying