Pat McAfee Set For This Week’s After the Bell

Just days after battling Adam Cole in an intense match at NXT TakeOver XXX, Indianapolis Colts punter-turned-broadcaster-turned-NXT competitor Pat McAfee joins WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves, available wherever you get your podcasts.

