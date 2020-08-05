Pat McAfee Set for Tonight’s NXT to Address Incident With Adam Cole

– If you had any doubts about the incident between Pat McAfee and Adam Cole from last month being a work, this should erase all of them. WWE.com has announced that Pat McAfee will be appearing on tonight’s episode of NXT to address his recent altercation with the former NXT World champion Adam Cole.

As noted earlier today, Adam Cole wrote on his Twitter, “If he is that serious about fixing this, then count me in,” perhaps suggesting he was referring to his past incident with McAfee. You can view WWE’s full announcement below.

Pat McAfee rolling in to NXT tonight to address confrontation with Adam Cole Time to talk Bay Bay! Pat McAfee is ready to clear the air with Adam Cole and is headed to NXT tonight hoping to do exactly that. The last encounter between McAfee and Adam Cole resulted in a heated exchange and the former NXT Champion shoving one of the radio host’s producers. Triple H joined “The Pat McAfee Show” a couple days later and reiterated Cole’s apology in an attempt to ease tensions between the two. Now, McAfee will take a mid-honeymoon break to try and relieve some of the drama from his professional life and bury the hatchet with Cole. Will the former NFL Pro Bowler be able to mend the relationship, or will another war of words break out with the longest-reigning NXT Champion in history?

Earlier today, McAfee also shared the following Instagram post: