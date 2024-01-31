Pat McAfee Thought Seth Rollins Made A Compelling Case To Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW

On this past Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Seth Rollins confronted Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes and suggested that he should choose him for Wrestlemania instead of Roman Reigns. He noted that WWE doesn’t “need” part-timer Reigns and that Rhodes should choose the workhorse belt to #FinishTheStory. In the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show, McAfee said he felt that Rollins made a compelling case for why Rhodes should pick him.

He said: “Lot of slapping last night with Gunther. Those shots, you feel them. It’s like, ‘Who the hell…?’ I’m not taking one of those. He has [had the title for a long time]. Longest of all time. We’re talking about legendary runs right now. Seth ‘Freakin’ Rollins last night made quite a case for the World Heavyweight Championship to be the one that Cody Rhodes [should challenge for]. Compelling case.“