Pat McAfee Signs Massive Deal With Fan Duel Valued at $30 Million a Year

– Per The New York Post, WWE SmackDown broadcaster and former NFL player Pat McAfee has signed a deal with Fan Duel for The Pat McAfee Show said to be worth in the vicinity of $30 million annually. According to the initial report by Ian Rapoport, the deal ensures that Fan Duel will be the exclusive sports book of McAfee’s show.

The deal is reportedly four years in length, with an opt-out after three years. Pat McAfee has since released a video on the new deal with Fan Duel, which you can view below. Exact terms of the deal are unknown, such as how much of the annual $30 million is base pay against potential enticements for affiliate referrals to Fan Duel.

The NY Post also reports that the deal also includes pay for McAfee’s co-host, AJ Hawk, and crew of producers, along with other show contributors. As an effective referrer to Fan Duel, the gambling company was keen to lock down McAfee to a long-term deal, with higher populated states such as New York, Texas, and California starting to legalize sports betting.