Pat McAfee Signs Mutli-Year Extension Deal With WWE

– WWE SmackDown broadcaster and part-time wrestler, Pat McAfee, will be staying under the WWE banner for the foreseeable future. WWE announced today via an official press release that the former NFL player has signed a multi-year extension with WWE.

McAfee came on as the Friday Night SmackDown analyst on the FOX Network in April 2021. At WrestleMania 38 last April, McAfee worked two matchups, beating Theory and then facing Vince McMahon in a losing effort. He was also on the receiving end of a Stone Cold Stunner from Steve Austin.

As previously noted, Pat McAfee will face Happy Corbin later this month at WWE SummerSlam 2022. The event is slated for Saturday, July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. It will be broadcast live on WWE Network and Peacock.