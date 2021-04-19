Pat McAfee Reflects On His SmackDown Commentary Debut, Thinks That He ‘Stunk’

Pat McAfee recently discussed his WWE SmackDown commentary debut on his Pat McAfee show, and he mentioned the process behind it and what he’d like to improve on. Here’s what McAfee had to say (via Fightful):

Pat McAfee on his Smackdown commentary debut: “There was no real sitdown like ‘hey, you can expect this and this.’ I had no clue what was going to happen all night. No clue. I do believe that is the plan going forward, to just keep me out of the blue. If so, I had an absolute blast. I do not think I was anywhere near what I can get to as a commentator for professional wrestling. I used a lot of words over and over. I was scared to have too much bass in my voice because I didn’t want people to think I was trying to dominate the call, but sometimes I sounded too soft.

“The standing, my natural instinct is to stand when something happens, I guess a lot of people didn’t enjoy that. I appreciate that because that was potentially something that could get me into some shit. A lot of people say, ‘you need to stay.’ The clip of us coming back to the two-hot of me standing and [Michael Cole] sitting and my being caught in a situation where I’m like, ‘I don’t know if I should stand or sit right now. That was an ad-libbed moment that pops up and is incredible. I had a blast. I think I stunk, but I have a chance to get better. I enjoyed it and am very thankful to all the people in WWE and to anybody that tuned in.”

On Vince McMahon not being at SmackDown and his willingness to listen to direction from him: “Vince McMahon is somebody, If he were to say something to me, no matter how he says it….if you talked to me the way Vince McMahon talks to me, I’d smack you in the mouth, but it’s fucking Vince McMahon. There’s a lot of people at WWE to where if they have advice, they created that business, I’m going to listen to them. I have not changed and will not change, but I am very open if people give me critiques on what they think would be better.”