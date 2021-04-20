Pat McAfee On Joining SmackDown Commentary Team, Working With Michael Cole, His NXT Run

In a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show, Pat McAfee discussed joining the SmackDown commentary team, working with Michael Cole, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Pat McAfee on doing kickoff shows in WWE: “When I got a chance to do the kickoff show four or five years ago when Michael Cole called me out of nowhere and said, ‘Do you wanna do the kickoff show for WrestleMania weekend?’ I’m like WrestleMania weekend, that’s a big deal. I thought I hit the lottery. I’m like absolutely. I didn’t even know what the fuck the kickoff show was. Had something planned for WrestleMania weekend, and I canceled that. I go down there and get a chance to shake hands with Vince McMahon – it was a two-second interaction. Got a chance to meet him, and he had that incredible cadence. Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, everybody was just so nice and so friendly. I felt a little starstruck. That parlayed into doing more kickoff shows.”

On his run in NXT: “We continued to try to thread the needle on how we could work together. The NXT run starts because Adam Cole comes into our studio and acts like an absolute asshole, which by the way, we’ve known all along. Still is, always has been, always will be. So, I get into the ring and main event a pay-per-view in my second match. As a wrestling fan, I’m like there is fucking no reason I should be in a match that’s going on last. This is a big deal. I’m alongside six other incredible athletes inside a WWE ring, and Adam Cole is also there. After the match, one of the refs looks over at me and goes, ‘You were just in a WWE steel cage match.’ I was like, ‘You’re right. I had not even thought of that.’ On the flight home, I was like this is a joke. This is a dream.”

On joining the SmackDown commentary team and working with Michael Cole: “They reach back out, and they go we want to try to do something a little bigger. I’m like how do you figure because I just did a steel cage match. I don’t see how it could be any bigger. They were like, ‘Maybe we do this, maybe we do that.’ So, there were ideas being thrown around, and when we landed on the Friday Night SmackDown analyst role, where legends have sat in the past. I’m getting a chance to do something in a place that a lot of people I’ve looked up to for a very long time have gotten to do. And alongside Michael Cole – the internet wrestling community doesn’t want to admit this – but the greatest of all time. I grew up in the Attitude Era, and I understand the arguments people have. But you’re talking 20-something years of barely ever flubbing a word. You hear football commentators and play-by-play people getting a name wrong. Michael Cole has to remember 700 things that are going on. The guy is an absolute machine.”

