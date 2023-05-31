wrestling / News

Pat McAfee Takes Shot At AEW Over Crowd Photo From Double or Nothing

May 31, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Pat McAfee WrestleMania 39 Image Credit: WWE

In the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show (via Wrestling Inc), Pat McAfee took a shot at AEW after photo of the crowd at Double or Nothing went viral. A section was empty in the photo, which shows the hard cam section. Wrestling shows, including WWE, generally do not sell seats to that section. You can see the AEW photos below, which include the hard cam section and an overall shot of the arena.

McAfee said: “Anytime you get a shot away from hard cam, you know what I mean, you can really see a lot of things. AEW found out this weekend or whatever at one of their events, it’s like three quarters of an arena completely empty. They don’t want that photo out anywhere.

Before the show went on the air, WrestleTix noted that there were 10,229 tickets out for the show, with a setup for 11,641. Previous Double or Nothing events in Las Vegas sold out in the first day. Last year’s event had an attendance of 14,459.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Pat McAfee, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading