wrestling / News
Pat McAfee Takes Shot At AEW Over Crowd Photo From Double or Nothing
In the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show (via Wrestling Inc), Pat McAfee took a shot at AEW after photo of the crowd at Double or Nothing went viral. A section was empty in the photo, which shows the hard cam section. Wrestling shows, including WWE, generally do not sell seats to that section. You can see the AEW photos below, which include the hard cam section and an overall shot of the arena.
McAfee said: “Anytime you get a shot away from hard cam, you know what I mean, you can really see a lot of things. AEW found out this weekend or whatever at one of their events, it’s like three quarters of an arena completely empty. They don’t want that photo out anywhere.”
Before the show went on the air, WrestleTix noted that there were 10,229 tickets out for the show, with a setup for 11,641. Previous Double or Nothing events in Las Vegas sold out in the first day. Last year’s event had an attendance of 14,459.
The view right now from a corner upper level at T-Mobile Arena for AEW Double or Nothing pic.twitter.com/MncU5PzrVQ
— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) May 29, 2023
Closer look at mostly empty sections at hard cam side and light upper level sections especially visible from my point of view pic.twitter.com/EObUUVbzTE
— Brandon Thurston (@BrandonThurston) May 29, 2023
AEW: Double or Nothing
SUN MAY 28, 2023 – 4:00 PM
T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas NV
Available Tickets => 1,412
Current Setup => 11,641
Tickets Distributed => 10,229 pic.twitter.com/D82gYrbScN
— WrestleTix (@WrestleTix) May 28, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Made Call To Book AJ Styles On WWE Raw
- CM Punk Reportedly in Las Vegas During AEW Double or Nothing Weekend
- Alexa Bliss & Ryan Cabrera Announce Pregnancy, Due in December
- Trevor Murdoch Says Triple H Once Asked Him & Lance Cade To Keep An Eye Out For Voodoo Kin Mafia During Match