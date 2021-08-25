Pat McAfee Reveals He Has Tested Positive For COVID-19

WWE SmackDown announcer Pat McAfee took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that he has tested positive for COVID-19. McAfee missed his radio show earlier in the day and had noted that he was waiting for the result of his test.

After his show finished, McAfee, who is fully vaccinated, revealed he had a fever of 104.5 and had tested positive.

“Fully Vax’d. Very Positive. Aht Indefinitely. It’s miserable but thankful that my wife and the boys at the office all took tests and they are all negative.. This is obviously a sign from the universe, probably telling me that I stink & to stay home for a while. I’ll see yinz,” McAfee wrote.

McAfee’s most recent appearance for WWE was at the SummerSlam pay-per-view last weekend.

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to McAfee on a quick and full recovery.