wrestling / News

Pat McAfee To Broadcast His ESPN Show Live From The WWE World On WrestleMania Week

March 4, 2024 | Posted by Andrew Ravens
WWE Fastlane Pat McAfee Image Credit: WWE

WWE World is a joint venue with WWE and Fanatics Events, starting at WrestleMania 40 from Thursday, April 4, through Monday, April 8, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.

Raw color commentator Pat McAfee announced on his ESPN radio show that he will be broadcasting from The World on April 5th.

