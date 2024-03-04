wrestling / News
Pat McAfee To Broadcast His ESPN Show Live From The WWE World On WrestleMania Week
March 4, 2024 | Posted by
WWE World is a joint venue with WWE and Fanatics Events, starting at WrestleMania 40 from Thursday, April 4, through Monday, April 8, at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia.
Raw color commentator Pat McAfee announced on his ESPN radio show that he will be broadcasting from The World on April 5th.
🚨 The @PatMcAfeeShow will be coming at you LIVE from #WWEWorld in Philadelphia on April 5, just one day before #WrestleMania XL!
Tickets on sale now: https://t.co/KDcyNsB65s https://t.co/JDS8tlm90f
— WWE (@WWE) March 4, 2024
