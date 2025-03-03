Pat McAfee Wants To Call A Truce With Canadians, Defends His Viewpoint From WWE Elimination Chamber

During last Saturday’s WWE Elimination Chamber event, Pat McAfee became very upset when the Toronto crowd booed the US national anthem. He then insulted the country multiple times during the night. Canada have had issues with America in recent months thanks to comments from President Donald Trump, who has said they should become the “51st State” and he planned to hit the country with tariffs. In the latest episode of the Pat McAfee Show, McAfee apologized to the country and defended his viewpoint.

He said: “Now Canada, listen. There have been some things said to me from Canadians that I guess I respect because of the passion that you have for your country. Which I hope you understand that I was showing the same for mine. You booed my country. Now I heard from a lot of Canadians. During the National Anthem at the Rogers Center, overwhelming and very loud boo. First reaction whenever the National Anthem starts up there is for some of these Canadians to start booing. What? Okay. My entire life, my first reaction whenever someone starts booing the National Anthem is, ‘Fuck you.’

I’m very thankful that I’m from Pittsburgh and the United States of America. I’m very proud of the United States of America Is everything perfect? Absolutely not. But my dad went from being a truck driver to a millionaire because he taught his son a work ethic that anything is possible on this land here in the United States. I know that we’re not the only country that has that happen but in my life, that is the case. I’ve also moved out here to Indiana and got a chance to meet a lot of military members. I’ve been to a lot of bases. I know a lot of gold star families. I know people who have been affected from fighting for our country who really see the National Anthem as ‘hey, this is our shit.’

So anytime I’ve ever heard someone boo the National Anthem, my natural reaction is, ‘Let’s fight.’ That is literally my natural reaction. A lot of Canadians have told me, ‘Why don’t you do a little investigating on why we are booing. Did you hear what your President said?’ Okay, I understand there are political differences at the current moment between us and Canada. I feel like, anytime I think of Canada, I don’t think about what Justin Trudeau does. I don’t think immediately of Justin Trudeau’s decisions. I don’t think immediately of what Canada is doing in the political sphere. I think of Dumpy, I think of poutine, I think of the magical times I had at Niagara Falls as a teenager. […] I understand, now, from the Canadians that they have a lot more passion for their country than I could have ever imagined. A lot of terrible things have been said about me and I understand it. You boo my country, I called your country terrible, let’s shake hands. You said you didn’t boo every citizen of the United States, I didn’t say Canadians were terrible, I said your country was. You booed us, I said you’re terrible, let’s shake hands and move along. I still love Canadians. […] My first reaction when you boo our country is, ‘Let’s fight.’ I’m sorry. Let’s shake hands.”