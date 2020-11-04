WWE News: Pat McAfee Wants to Take Over the Wrestling Business, Classic Undertaker vs. Hulk Hogan Clip

– Pat McAfee is feeling his oats ahead of tonight’s NXT, and is looking to take over the wrestling business. Pat McAfee, who is set to appear alongside his new allies Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, and Pete Dunne on tonight’s show, posted to Twitter to hype the show:

“Gathering my thoughts on this bird before tonight’s #WWENXT live.. I think it’s time to takeover the entire business… why not us? Why not now? USA Network, 8PM est Let’s. Go. #PATisNXT”

Gathering my thoughts on this bird before tonight’s #WWENXT live.. I think it’s time to takeover the entire business… why not us? Why not now? USA Network, 8PM est Let’s. Go.#PATisNXT pic.twitter.com/nfaZlBbmPB — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) November 4, 2020

– WWE has posted a new clip in honor of 30 Days of the Deadman to YouTube, featuring a rare match between Undertaker and Hulk Hogan from July 29, 1991 before they faced off for the WWE Championship at that year’s Survivor Series: