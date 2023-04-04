Pat McAfee On Keeping His WrestleMania 39 Appearance a Secret

Pat McAfee made another surprise appearance at WrestleMania 39, and he says very few people knew he was appearing. McAfee made his return on night one and defeated The Miz in an impromptu match that was sanctioned by Snoop Dogg. McAfee talked about the appearance on the latest episode of his show on Monday, noting that only five people including himself knew about it — and that Miz wasn’t one of them.

“Michael Cole had no idea that I was there,” McAfee said (per Wrestling Inc). He added that he did see Cole walking by from his tour buss and wanted to say hi, but didn’t know if it would disrupt any plans. He added:

“Obviously, Miz did not know until Saturday. For [a] shoot. When my music hit is near when Miz found out.”

McAfee similarly returned at the Royal Rumble to sit at commentary, an appearance that was kept quiet to everyone including his fellow announcers Michael Cole and Corey Graves.