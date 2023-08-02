Pat McAfee Says WWE Knows LA Knight Is Getting ‘Attitude Era’ Pops

Pat McAfee is a fan of LA Knight, and says WWE is well aware of the crowd reactions Knight is receiving. McAfee weighed in on Knight’s current WWE status on the latest episode of the Pat McAfee Show, and you can see the highlights below (h/t to Fightful):

On Knight: “The guy to watch right now is a guy that, as I left NXT in 2019. It was literally the next pay-per-view. I’m out after WarGames. As I left NXT to go off into nothing land, ‘it’s over, it’s been fun,’ that decision was made, it’s not mine, but I do appreciate that it happened. LA Knight came back into NXT the next pay-per-view. I was watching, he cut a promo the next pay-per-view, right to the camera, and I’m like, ‘Who is this guy? This is a guy that I would like to talk to.’ Yeah! This guy, really entertaining. I finally get to meet him, he got called up to SmackDown, I got the chance to meet him. I’m like, ‘Hey buddy, I’m a massive fan of yours.’ Didn’t really use him or anything. Then he was Max Dupri, which was something, certainly, but wasn’t the whole LA Knight. Now that he’s getting to be himself and kind of do everything he’s done for his entire career, I’m incredibly happy for him.”

On Knight’s crowd rections: “The pops he’s getting whenever his music hits are f**king Attitude Era pops. WWE knows. They know that guy is…they hear the pop every time. Triple H, who I believe is running creative, I’m not behind the scenes and don’t know what’s going on over there, but I believe they hear them. They know. He’s good. I told him numerous times how big of a fan I am of him. At that time, I don’t think he was necessarily taking compliments as well because he wasn’t able to do his thing. Now, I’m super pumped for him.”