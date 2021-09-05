wrestling / News
Pat McAfee Reveals That He Is Now Negative For COVID-19
September 5, 2021 | Posted by
Pat McAfee is free of COVID-19, announcing that he’s tested negative for the virus. As reported late last month, the Smackdown commentary team member announced that he had tested positive and has been off WWE TV as a result.
McAfee posted to Twitter on Sunday morning revealing his negative result, writing:
“Be a friend, tell a friend
Uncle Covid’s punk ass is officially AHT of me”
Be a friend, tell a friend
Uncle Covid’s punk ass is officially AHT of me pic.twitter.com/liiXBBoAKn
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 5, 2021
