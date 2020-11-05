Pat McAfee’s Alliance Attacks on NXT, Cuts Promo on Undisputed Era (Pics, Video)

Pat McAfee has put together a vicious alliance in NXT, and they unleashed an assault on tonight’s episode of the show. Wednesday night’s show saw McAfeee, Oney Lorcan, Danny Burch, and Pete Dunne come out during the Drake Maverick and Killian Dain vs. Ever-Rise match and attack everyone in the match, beating them down.

After the attack, the group cut a heel promo in which they laid into the Undisputed Era and Dunne referenced Roderick Strong turning on him back during the 2018 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. McAfee said that NXT was keeping guys like Lorcan and Burch down and burned an Undisputed Era flag in a garbage can in the ring. They headed out to their car, where Dain tried to attack McAfee but got beat down by the group and Dunne kicked a car door into his head.

You can see pics and video from the segment below: