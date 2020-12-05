wrestling / News
WWE News: Pat Patterson Tribute Airs on Smackdown, Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Otis & Kevin Owens Clip
December 5, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE paid tribute to the late Pat Patterson on Friday night’s episode of Smackdown. You can see video of the segment below, as well as the six-man tag match that was done to honor Patterson featuring all former Intercontinental Champions:
– WWE posted video from the Roman Reigns & Jey Uso vs. Otis & Kevin Owens match that served as the main event. The match saw Owens and Otis win by DQ after Roman Reigns applied a guillotine choke on Owens despite not being the legal man:
