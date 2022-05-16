wrestling / News
Patriotic Wrestling Federation Results 05.14.22: Mick Foley Manages FTR
Patriotic Wrestling Federation held an event last Saturday at York Comprehensive High School in York, South Carolina. Here are results, via PWInsider:
* “Boogie Woogie” Jimmy Valiant (w/Magnet Man & Captain Joe) and Soul Patrol (Sweet Dreams & Deon Johnson) def. “Freak Daddy” AJ Frost, Tony Benge & Chris “Thunder” Anderson
* PWF Patriotic Championship: “Student of the Game” Stuart Snodgrass (w/ “The Party Starter” Keith Mack) def. “The Greek Wolverine” Chrisifix to win the title
* “The Don of All Dons” Don Furio def. “The All-American Blue Chipper” Chase Emery
* Mr. #1” George South & Golden Gladiator #2 def. “The King” Jerry Lawler (w/ Miss Larkin) & Big Nasty (w/ Bootleg Dave)
* The Coaches (Head Football Coach Dean Boyd, Assistant Principal Zach Snyder, and others) def. “Freak Daddy” AJ Frost, Tony Benge & JP Lehman (w/ Craig Huffman)
* “The Southern Savior” John Skyler def. “The Superior” Jake Jacobs
* PWF Tag Team Championship: All Worm No Soul (“5-Star Worm” Joey Ford & “The Ginga’ Ninja” Brady Collins) (C) def. “The Irish Hand Grenade” Myric Moore & Derek Driver
* PWF Heavyweight Championship: Mike Maughan (C) (w/ JP Lehman) def. Suicide
* FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler (w/ ”The Hardcore Legend” Mick Foley) def. Master & Machine (Griff Garrison & Marcus Kross) (w/ ”Agent of the Stars” Bill Behrens)
