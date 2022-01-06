Paul Bissonnette Says Brock Lesnar & Wayne Gretzy Had Drinks Together After WWE Day 1

Brock Lesnar and NHL great Wayne Gretzky ended up having some drinks together after Lesnar’s big WWE Day 1 win. Paul Bissonette, who works with Gretzky for NHL on TNT, discussed the encounter on his Spittin’ Chiclets hocky podcast and how he and Gretzky saw Lesnar at come into the hotel bar in Atlanta.

“We went back to the hotel to grab a bite to eat and a few pops in the lobby and all of a sudden, this big massive guy in a cowboy hat walks in and Wayne recognized him,” Bissonnette said (per Fightful. “He goes, ‘that’s Brock Lesnar.’ He said hello, ended up sitting down, we spent about two hours with him, having drinks, shooting the shit.”

Bissonette continued, “I had no idea that Brock Lesnar bought property in Saskatchewan and lives in Saskatchewan, he just commutes and drives over the border about two hours away and that’s where he travels out of. Great guy, very interesting, and he’s still going. I was like, ‘How are you not banged up and how are you still wrestling at this age?’ He said about 13 years ago, he got this trainer and it changed his whole life as far as eating habits and the way he trains. I think he said he could probably wrestle at a high level for another three or four years.”

Of Lesnar, he noted, “He was a great guy. I know he’s known as a bit of a heel and he has to have kind of an asshole persona as far as his character, but he was the complete opposite. He actually exchanged numbers with me and I got a text the next day, ‘Let’s keep in touch man!’ Alright, fuckin eh, I’ll let you chokeslam me through a table for content. Let’s do it.”