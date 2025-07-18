Paul Heyman Suggests The Ambiguity Over Seth Rollins’ Injury Is Intentional, Says WWE Will ‘Exploit’ Reporter Access

As previously reported, Seth Rollins suffered an injury at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event when he tweaked his knee in a match with LA Knight. Rollins himself said that he hasn’t received a diagnosis but he expects that he will be out a while. There’s never been any confirmation about what specifically was injured or how long he will be out. In an interview with CBS Sports, Paul Heyman hinted that WWE is intentionally making things ambiguous to make the story more ‘enticing’. Here are highlights:

On the ambiguity of Rollins’ injury: “The media will exploit their access to us by having more in-depth reporting behind the scenes. We’re going to exploit that access to the media by devising storylines that are enticing to the readers, viewers or the people who consume that content. It now becomes another platform for us to use. It’s just the evolution of the relationship. The reporters get closer to the product, and the product gets closer to the reporters.”

On Bron Breakker getting more spotlight now: “This allows even more spotlight to be put on Bron Breakker, who is going to main event multiple WrestleManias in the future. I was predicting that even before Bron Breakker was with me on television.”

On Bronson Reed: “Bronson Reed is the most underappreciated and underutilized monster that we’ve had for years. Finally, he gets the spotlight to have the right opponents to smash. He gets the right opponents to Tsunami. Before, it was an effort to get Bronson Reed into a main event. Now the main eventers line up for him…”