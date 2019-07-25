Paul Heyman and Eric Bischoff Reportedly Also Responsible For New Merchandise Ideas, Bischoff Had No Creative Input On Smackdown

It was reported yesterday that Tuesday’s episode of Smackdown was Eric Bischoff’s first since becoming the new Executive Director of the brand back in June. While Bischoff said on 83 Weeks that no wrestling report has been right about his job so far, he did confirm on that podcast that he started this week. The report yesterday said that Bischoff sat in on the production meetings and spent time with members of the creative team. According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, that was the extent of Bischoff’s creative input, in that he actually didn’t have any. Bischoff reportedly had no actually involvement with the show itself this week.

The Observer notes that Bischoff and Heyman’s jobs are different than head writers in the past like Brian James, Ed Koskey or Dave Kapoor. They report directly to Vince McMahon and are responsible for their respective brand’s interaction with all other departments in the company. The two will also have to come up with new merchandise ideas for their brands as well as media publicity.

In Heyman’s case, he will continue to influence the creative process and make pitches to McMahon for RAW. Koskey is the head writer for that brand, but Heyman will push the direction of the program. Of course, it’s ultimately McMahon’s call what happens on the show.

Both Bischoff and Heyman’s positions are said to be equal to that of an Executive Vice President, which will include “tremendous benefits.” They are higher than anyone else in the company as it relates to running their respective brands and are said to be major executives in the company in charge of brand management.