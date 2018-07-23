Paul Heyman Announces Brock Lesnar Will Be on Raw Next Week

– During a promo hyping tonight’s #1 contender’s match on Raw, Paul Heyman revealed that Brock Lesnar will be on Raw next week. You can see the video below, which Heyman posted to Twitter. Heyman says that Lesnar will confront the winner of the #1 contender’s match between Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns.

In regards to my client, @WWE's reigning defending undisputed Universal Champion @BrockLesnar … pic.twitter.com/Erul9hcmN8 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) July 23, 2018