Paul Heyman Announces Brock Lesnar Will Be on Raw Next Week

July 23, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brock Lesnar raw 8.14.17

– During a promo hyping tonight’s #1 contender’s match on Raw, Paul Heyman revealed that Brock Lesnar will be on Raw next week. You can see the video below, which Heyman posted to Twitter. Heyman says that Lesnar will confront the winner of the #1 contender’s match between Bobby Lashley and Roman Reigns.

