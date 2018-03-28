WWE News: Paul Heyman Asks Roman Reigns If He’s Learned His Lesson, Smackdown Social Media Score, Mustafa Ali’s Jaw-Dropping Moves Video

– Paul Heyman posted the following on Twitter, asking Roman Reigns if he’s learned his lesson ahead of his match with Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 34…

DISCRETION is, indeed, the better part of valor. Or, in other words, DON'T F WITH @BrockLesnar. Lesson learned yet., @WWE @WWERomanReigns? The beatings only get worse and worse, with the worst one being Sun April 8th at @WrestleMania! https://t.co/qH7bY3FTG1 — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) March 28, 2018

– Last night’s WWE Smackdown ranked #2 among series & specials for the night in Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, behind Roseanne. SmackDown had a total of 1.330 million interactions on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week (169,000 unique interactions on Facebook, 1.052 million unique interactions on Instagram and 108,000 unique interactions on Twitter). This is down from last week’s episode, which had a total of 1.427 million interactions (172,000 interactions on Facebook, 997,000 interactions on Instagram and 257,000 interactions on Twitter). [Credit: wrestlinginc.com]

– WWE released the following Mustafa Ali highlight video…

