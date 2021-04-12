wrestling / News
Paul Heyman Shares Backstage WrestleMania 37 Pic of Gable Steveson & Roman Reigns
Paul Heyman is keeping an eye on the future, sharing a picture of Gable Steveson & Roman Reigns from WrestleMania 37 for “future historical purposes.” Heyman posted the following pic of the WWE Universal Champion and the NCAA wrestling champion from tonight’s show, writing:
“Presented LIVE from backstage at @WWE #WrestleMania for future historical reference ….”
Steveson has been very open about his love of WWE and desire to work with them, though he has a lot on his plate as he’s qualified for the Summer Olympics. He appeared in the audience at night two of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver.
