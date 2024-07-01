wrestling / News
Paul Heyman, Bayley and Others Say Goodbye To Kayla Braxton In New Video
WWE has shared a new video of Kayla Braxton saying goodbye to several people in the company last Friday night. The video features heartwarming moments with Paul Heyman, The Miz, LA Knight, Bayley, and Nia Jax. Heyman gets a chance to sneak up on Kayla for once.
Bayley then read a statement that was said to be written by Braxton. It read: “Kayla Braxton, what will we do without you? Wow, Paul Heyman was a really lucky guy. Michael Cole made the best decision of his career when he had…Look, I know what you’re doing. All those things, sure. Maybe Michael will miss you. There will be no more ringing in my ear in the locker room. I won’t miss that. I can text you, I’ll text you.”
