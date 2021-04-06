Paul Heyman On Becky Lynch’s Potential Return To WWE, Coming Up With Storyline Ideas For Her

There has been lots of speculation as to when Becky Lynch could make her return to WWE, and in a recent interview on Sports Media with Richard Deitsch, Paul Heyman offered his two cents on how the company could bring her back into the fold.

When asked about Lynch’s talent, Heyman was quick to point out her superb skill while also bringing up one of the challenges of trying to find the right storyline for her return to the company (via Fightful):

“Oh, Becky Lynch is an extraordinary Talent. It would not only be very easy to write ‘Becky Lynch/2022 WrestleMania’ and the scenario, and the match, and how we get there. The most difficult thing about that, as it will be for what I envision for Roman Reigns, as it would be for how I would craft a Ronda Rousey scenario, or a Brock Lesnar scenario, the most difficult part would be editing it.

“Because the flood of ideas for these extraordinary talents, who pushed themselves past their own limitations, is overwhelming at times and you can only pick so many different scenarios because you have to let them all play themselves out. So, coming up with something for Becky Lynch for next year’s WrestleMania is not the problem. Which one you decide on is the key, is paramount to the process because there’s an infinite number of scenarios that Becky Lynch would excel in, she’s just that talented and that willing to push her talents past her own parameters.”

Lynch and fellow WWE superstar Seth Rollins welcomed their first child, Roux, back in December.