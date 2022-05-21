Paul Heyman Boasts The Bloodline’s Success, Says No Other Manager Has Come Close to Him

– Following last night’s WWE SmackDown, special counsel Paul Heyman wrote a post on his Instagram on how no other manager in wrestling history has come close to his level of success, putting himself above Bobby “The Brain” Heenan, Freddie Blassie, and Lou Albano. Heyman wrote the following:

Tonight, @wweonfox posted this with the caption, HOW IT STARTED VS HOW IT’S GOING …

All false humility aside, you’re looking at the most historic run in @wwe history. Let’s break it down so simple, even an Instagram user can understand. @romanreigns, now #wwe’s UNDISPUTED heavyweight champion of both #raw and #smackdown. a 620+ day title reign. unprecedented in modern times. the #usos (@uceyjucey and @jonathanfatu), the longest reigning tag team champions in smackdown history, doing what no other tag team has ever done. UNDISPUTED tag team champions! and then there’s me. the #specialcounsel. the #wiseman. the #og. the #warden of the #usopenitentiary. who else has even come close to this level of success? not heenan. not blassie. not albano. not grand wizard, jimmy hart, jj dillion … no one.

ROMAN REIGNS. HEAVYWEIGHT. CHAMPION. #GOAT … UNDISPUTED! THE USOS. TAG TEAM. #GOAT … #UNDISPUTED! PAUL HEYMAN. MANAGER / ADVOCATE / SPECIAL COUNSEL. #GOAT … UNDISPUTED. Because … and this is now clearly uncontroverted … undeniable … #UNDISPUTED … WE THE ONES!