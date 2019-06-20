wrestling / News

WWE News: Paul Heyman Calls Out Bollywood Actor for Using His Line, The Bella Twins on Teen Choice Awards Nominations, Kofi Kingston Responds to Dolph Ziggler

June 20, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Brock Lesnar Paul Heyman Raw 5.20.19

– Paul Heyman has been getting some attention this week for calling out Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh for using his “Eat, Sleep, Repeat” line. Paul Heyman was not happy with Singh over the news. You can check out Heyman’s tweet directed at Singh below.

– WWE released a backstage interview video with Kofi Kingston after his match on Smackdown Live this week. Kingston responds to Dolph Ziggler claiming Kingston would be nothing without The New Day. The two will face each other for the WWE Championship on Sunday at Stomping Grounds inside a steel cage. You can check out that video with Kofi Kingston below.

– The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella) shared a new vlog this week where they talk about their Teen Choice Awards nomination and Season 5 of Total Bellas. You can check out that video below.

