WWE News: Paul Heyman Calls Out Bollywood Actor for Using His Line, The Bella Twins on Teen Choice Awards Nominations, Kofi Kingston Responds to Dolph Ziggler
– Paul Heyman has been getting some attention this week for calling out Bollywood Star Ranveer Singh for using his “Eat, Sleep, Repeat” line. Paul Heyman was not happy with Singh over the news. You can check out Heyman’s tweet directed at Singh below.
. @RanveerOfficial
ARE YOU F'N KIDDING ME???????????
1 – It's Eat Sleep CONQUER Repeat
2 – Copyright #YourHumbleAdvocate and @BrockLesnar
3 – I am litigious
4 – EAT SLEEP DEPOSITION REPEAT https://t.co/yppZe129eZ
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 19, 2019
Why #WWE wrestler Brock Lesnar’s lawyer, Paul Heyman has served notice on Ranveer Singh @RanveerOfficial @WWE @HeymanHustle https://t.co/yzYHA4o21Z
— Bar & Bench (@barandbench) June 20, 2019
Thank you @barandbench for concurring with the position that my client @BrockLesnar and I, #YourHumbleAdvocate have taken in this most distressing matter. Oh, just for the record, I am not an attorney. I am an #Advocate. And I'm the best one who has ever lived. Thank you. https://t.co/GvZeV6fLCW
— Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) June 20, 2019
– WWE released a backstage interview video with Kofi Kingston after his match on Smackdown Live this week. Kingston responds to Dolph Ziggler claiming Kingston would be nothing without The New Day. The two will face each other for the WWE Championship on Sunday at Stomping Grounds inside a steel cage. You can check out that video with Kofi Kingston below.
– The Bella Twins (Nikki and Brie Bella) shared a new vlog this week where they talk about their Teen Choice Awards nomination and Season 5 of Total Bellas. You can check out that video below.
