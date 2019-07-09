wrestling / News
Paul Heyman Says Brock Lesnar May Cash In at Extreme Rules
– Brock Lesnar may or may not be at Extreme Rules with a Money in the Bank cash-in on his mind, according to Paul Heyman. Heyman appeared on Monday’s episode of Raw and teased the idea that Lesnar may appear at the PPV to cash in on either Seth Rollins or Kofi Kingston, both of whom are booked in matches at the PPV.
Rollins is set to team with Becky Lynch in a mixed tag team Winners Take All match for their WWE Universal and Raw Women’s championships against Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans, while Kingston is defending the WWE Championship against Samoa Joe. You can see pics and video from Heyman’s promo below:
SPOILER ALERT (@HeymanHustle style):@BrockLesnar will cash in his #MITB contract at #ExtremeRules against either #WWEChampion @TrueKofi or #UniversalChampion @WWERollins! #RAW pic.twitter.com/z8OR30bzyi
— WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2019
.@HeymanHustle OUT!
Will #TheBeast @BrockLesnar in fact be at #ExtremeRules?! #RAW pic.twitter.com/HF4dPRgpYy
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 9, 2019
Could @BrockLesnar cash in his #MITB Contract at #ExtremeRules? Or is Paul @HeymanHustle playing mind games? 🧐 #Raw pic.twitter.com/ihvksWzG3A
— WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2019
