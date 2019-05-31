wrestling / News

Paul Heyman Says Brock Lesnar Is Cashing In His Money In The Bank Briefcase On Raw

May 31, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Lambert
– If Paul Heyman is to be believed, Brock Lesnar is coming after Seth Rollins at some point on Raw. Heyman took to Twitter to announce that Lesnar will be cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase against WWE Universal Seth Rollins at some point during Monday’s Raw. Heyman states that he can cash in “at a moments notice.”

Rollins offered up the following response:

WWE teased that Lesnar would announce who he would be cashing in against for last week’s episode of Raw but never delivered on the tease after Lesnar found out that the contract is good for up to a year.

