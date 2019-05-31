Paul Heyman Says Brock Lesnar Is Cashing In His Money In The Bank Briefcase On Raw

– If Paul Heyman is to be believed, Brock Lesnar is coming after Seth Rollins at some point on Raw. Heyman took to Twitter to announce that Lesnar will be cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase against WWE Universal Seth Rollins at some point during Monday’s Raw. Heyman states that he can cash in “at a moments notice.”

Rollins offered up the following response:

Dude “won” his MITB contract without even participating in a match. Now is “cashing it in” via his advocate on social media. Who even is @BrockLesnar anymore? Hope you’re not lying Paul; bring this goon to Raw so I can stomp out what’s left of him. https://t.co/hFEexksp1t — Seth Rollins (@WWERollins) May 31, 2019

WWE teased that Lesnar would announce who he would be cashing in against for last week’s episode of Raw but never delivered on the tease after Lesnar found out that the contract is good for up to a year.